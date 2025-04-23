Pastor Ibiyeomie’s comment comes following mixed reactions to his previous comment about Jesus and poverty.

In his recent preaching, he claimed that he was visited by the Holy Spirit, who further revealed to him that what he had initially said was right.

According to the preacher, just as one wouldn’t associate with sinners, one shouldn’t also associate with poverty.

He noted that Jesus had already made himself poor so that believers might be rich.

He said: “Everybody gets angry when a believer is mixing with sinners, so also is when a believer mixes with the poor; people should be angry.

“He said I was made poor that you might be rich. So poverty is not of me. He said you can help the poor, but not associate with the poor.

He said that if you do that, you’re saying my de@th and resurrection are in vain. Because I d!ed that you may come out of poverty. Do you like to stay with the sick?

Why, because Jesus became healthy for you. Do you like to stay with the poor? He became poor so that you can help the poor. That you don’t have money does not mean you’re poor. Poverty is mentality….”

