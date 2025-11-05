Ajax manager, John Heitinga, has heaped praises on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, ahead of their UEFA Champions League showdown in Amsterdam, boldly comparing him to football greats Didier Drogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With Galatasaray in red-hot form and Osimhen leading the charge, the Dutch coach admitted his side will need to be at their very best to contain the Super Eagles star.

Why Osimhen Reminds Heitinga Of Drogba, Ibrahimovic

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Heitinga didn’t hold back in his admiration for Osimhen’s qualities, placing him in the same bracket as two of the game’s most dominant forwards.

“If I were to compare Osimhen to someone, it would be these two people; one is Drogba, the other Ibrahimovic,” the Ajax boss said. “He’s both strong and fast, and his physique is very good. We need to watch out for him.”

Osimhen’s blend of power, pace, and relentless aggression has long earned him comparisons to Drogba, a player the Nigerian himself idolised while growing up in Lagos.

But Heitinga’s nod to Ibrahimovic marks a new level of recognition, crediting the striker’s skill mentality as well.

With Galatasaray arriving full of confidence, the Dutch side knows they’ll be dealing with one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

Record-Breaking Osimhen Dominate Turkey And Europe

Osimhen has taken Turkey by storm, smashing records and firing Galatasaray to glory in less than 18 months.

After scoring 37 goals last season, including decisive strikes that sealed both the Turkish Super Lig and domestic cup, he forced his way into club legend status and secured a permanent transfer, a deal that became Turkey’s most expensive ever.

Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United backed away due to Napoli’s €75m price and wage demands, but Galatasaray moved quickly, and it’s paying off spectacularly.

Osimhen has already become the club’s fastest-ever Champions League scorer and netted in seven straight European matches, another historic milestone.

With performances like this, it’s no surprise comparisons to Drogba and Ibrahimovic keep coming.