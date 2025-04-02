You Are Under Influence Of Alcohol – Ijaw Leader Blasts Wike

Share

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, on Wednesday strongly condemned Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his recent comments regarding the Ijaw ethnic group.

Okaba dismissed Wike’s statement that the Ijaws are a minority group, describing the minister as a “careless speaker” who often makes unguarded remarks, sometimes under the influence of alcohol.

The controversy began after Wike made the claim during a press briefing on the ongoing political crisis between him and his successor as Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The comment has since sparked outrage among Ijaw leaders.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Okaba dismissed Wike’s assertions, insisting that the Ijaws are one of Nigeria’s four largest ethnic groups.

“The person you’re talking about (Wike) could say anything under the influence of alcohol and later debunk it. He is a very careless speaker.”

“These are basic demographics that are well known. Ijaws are not the fourth largest; they are one of the four largest.”

Ijaws Not a Minority Group – Okaba

The sociology professor emphasized that the Ijaws’ true population strength has been distorted due to historical manipulations of census figures.

He maintained that the Ijaws are the most populous and indigenous ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta, with their influence extending across both land and riverine areas.

“We are not minorities. In fact, we are the most populous and most indigenous ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta. That is a fact that is well known.”

Okaba further noted that while Bayelsa State is the only Ijaw-majority state, the Ijaws have significant indigenous populations in at least six other states, including Abia, Delta, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers.

In Abia alone, he said there are 26 Ijaw communities, while in Rivers, the Ijaws are indigenous to over ten local government areas.

Okaba accused Wike of deliberately twisting historical and demographic facts to serve his own political agenda.

He warned that the minister’s relevance in Nigerian politics is tied solely to his position in government, urging President Bola Tinubu to prevent any individual from undermining democracy.

“We felt that was a deliberate distortion. Forget about those who distorted political census figures; when the time comes for real counting, we shall know them.”

The remarks reflect the growing tensions between Wike and key Ijaw political figures, particularly in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Many believe the dispute could have far-reaching political implications in the Niger Delta region, especially ahead of future elections.

