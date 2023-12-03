You Are Saved To Save Others

Text: Ezekiel 18:23; Isaiah 55:5-7; Acts 4:12; Matthew 28:18-20; Romans 3:23; Romans 6:23; John 3:16 Ezekiel 33:11. “Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel? Isaiah 55:7. “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon”. John 3:16.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. God does not take pleasure in the death of a sinner but for the sinner to come to repentance. God will not come down from heaven to preach to a sinner but God saved you so that you can save others, therefore, you should be prepared to bring sinners to God. This teaching will show you how you can save others.

You don’t need to know the whole Bible before you start winning souls for Christ. How can I save others?

1. Sharing the testimony of your salvation. Revelation 12:11. The easiest and simplest way to win a sinner for Christ is by sharing the testimony of your own salvation. As a child of God you have a story to tell a sinner in order to turn to God. When you share how God took you from your old way of life to the way in Christ, he/she will be encouraged to embrace Christ.

2. All have sinned. Romans 3:23. Tell the sinner that every person born of a woman was born as a sinner but needs Salvation. Matthew 1:21.

3. Wages of sin is death. Romans 6:23; Hebrews 9:27. You need to let the sinner knows that wages of sin is death but the gift of eternal life can only be received through Jesus Christ. Also, that after death is judgement. 4. Salvation is needed to become a child of God, prevent second death. You need to let the sinner realize that without salvation he/she cannot become a child of God. Also, he/she cannot escape second death which is lake of fire unless he or she is saved.

Matthew 7:21-23; John 1:12; Revelation 20:14-15. God wants aeeeeell His Children to be multiplying and fruitful. For you to be fruitful in the Lord, as you are saved you must save others. Receive the grace to win sinners for Christ Jesus.

Prayer points:

1. Father help me to be fruitful in Jesus Name.

2. I received grace to win more souls to the Kingdom of God in Jesus Name.

3. I shall multiply in Jesus Name.

4. I am empowered for Soul winning in Jesus Name.