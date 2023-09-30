You Are Not Stylish If You Don’t Stand Out –James

Solomon James is the CEO of Young King Fashion Design. The young fashion designer who is carving a niche for himself in the Nigerian fashion industry speaks with Deborah Ocheni about his sense of fashion and other sundry issues.

Do you have any specific research process when you start new collections?

Creativity is more of research work; you can’t come with good design if you don’t spend time on research. Sometimes, I recreate from old style on my own while I also create innovative styles. Fashion designing deals more on personal level of creativity. Since I started this business, I can’t remember repeating exactly same style, though they may look alike but they are always differently detailed.

Was there anyone in your family who made you feel like becoming a fashion designer?

Yes, my mother was a fashion designer and she told me that my desire to become a fashion designer started from when I was toddler. I am glad that desire did not die along the way because even as a student, fashion designing pays my bills.

Who inspires you the most in fashion industry?

Olorunyomi Makun of Yomi Casuals. His collections are uniquely detailed.

What is your personal style?

Standing out of the crowd, my style philosophy is you are not stylish if you don’t stand out. Everybody wears clothes but what makes one stylish in what he or she wears is the ability to catch attention with unique details thereby standing out from the crowd.

How do you source for your fabrics?

I buy them from Nigerian major markets, I buy both high and low quality fabrics and I use them base on what my clients can afford. I have different categories of people that I clothe.

Are clients’ sensitive to this?

Yes and they are fine by it because I can work with any budget you have to give you the look you wants.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself having a big fashion industry in Africa and traveling to different countries to deliver my products with the help of God.

What is your take on Ankara prints?

Ankara prints are our cultural fabrics that we can’t ignore because it portrays our culture and identity. It’s African and it shows us to the rest of the world. What is not to love about the vibrant prints?

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

I love shoes. Shoes are indispensable in fashion; it calls attention to the outfit.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

It’s not very easy but we try to make do with what we can get around the coast.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Unique fabrics. I appreciate fabrics that are unique in both quality and colour.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

Accessories have a way of livening up outfits, I love accessories but I think I live for shoes.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

I like wearing jeans and T-shirt when going for birthday parties.

What makes a man well dressed?

Unique outfit that stands him out from the crowd. A man is not well dressed if his style is lost in the crowd.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

I love Desmond Eliot’s style.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

You won’t see me with outfits that have too much embellishment. Less is more for me.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Casual natives with simple details.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

I have model like physique and as such, whatever I put on sits well on me. My physique works to my advantage.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Casual outfits.

How do you love your shoes?

I love simple shoes that are of high quality because good shoes bring out the beauty of your outfit.

What determines what you wear?

The occasion I want to attend.

What do you think of modern designers?

We are very creative and talented.

Who is your best designer?

Yomi Casuals.

Do you have a signature perfume?

I don’t, I wear whichever one that smells fine based on my mood.

Do you have any fashion obsession?

I am obsessed with good shoes

How do you intend to keep afloat in fashion business?

Remaining afloat is as simple as giving in my best to all my clients. I believe customer satisfaction is very important in any business and I intend to maintain that while ensuring timely delivery.

Would you say fashion designing is lucrative enough?

I am comfortable with what am seeing in fashion business today, but I believe more will come out of it. It is highly lucrative.

Would you say you are satisfied with your choice of business?

Yes I am because; fashion designing is something I have strong passion for.

What inspires your various creations?

My environment is the major source of inspiration in my creations, the things I see around me inspires me a lot.

What is the major challenge young entrepreneur face in Nigeria?

Empowerment, many young people have productive ideas but there is nobody to help them in actualizing their dreams. Another serious issue is poor power supply.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigerian?

I think there is always room for improvement. If at all they have done anything for creative people in the time past, I believe they can still improve on it.

How do you cope as a student and a fashion designer?

Being a student and a Fashion Designer, is not easy at all especially when what you are studying in school have no business with Fashion Designing. Attending to clients sometimes also clash with my lecture. What I do to overcome this challenge is to initiate myself into night sewing. I sew at night while I attend to school activities in the day.