You Are Heartbeat Of Society, Osun First Lady Celebrate Children

The First Lady of Osun State, Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, has described children as the “heartbeat of every society,” emphasizing their role as symbols of hope, possibility, and a better future.

She made this heartfelt declaration in a personally signed Children’s Day message released on Tuesday in Osogbo.

In her message, Mrs. Adeleke reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment for every child in Osun State.

She called on all stakeholders to prioritize child protection and uphold the rights of children as a collective responsibility.

“Children are the heartbeat of every society. In their laughter, we find hope, in their dreams, we see possibilities, and in their courage, we are reminded of the strength it takes to imagine a better tomorrow,” she said.

Marking the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, the Osun First Lady extended warm wishes and encouragement to children across the state and the nation, referring to them as the “brightest light of our future.”

“On this special occasion of Children’s Day, I extend my heartfelt love and warmest wishes to every child in Osun State and across our great nation, as we celebrate these special and divine gifts—our children,” she said.

Mrs. Adeleke emphasized the administration’s dedication, under Governor Ademola Adeleke, to safeguarding children’s rights and promoting their welfare.

“As we honour our children today, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing a safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment where every child can grow, learn, and thrive. Let us protect their innocence, empower their curiosity, and ensure that their rights are upheld at all times.”

She ended her address with an uplifting message to the children: “To our dear children: You are loved, you are valued, and your dreams matter. Keep believing in yourselves, because the world needs your light.”

Children’s Day, celebrated annually on May 27 in Nigeria, serves as a national reminder of the importance of protecting and empowering the country’s youth, who represent the future of the nation.

