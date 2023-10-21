You Are a Sexual Terrorist, Court Tells Jailed Steward

An Ikeja Sexual Offences Court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, has declared that the sexual perversion of a steward, Happiness Sunday, can never be tolerated.

The judge made the declaration while passing judgment on the criminal charge slammed against Sunday, who was consequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling his employer’s children who are aged 10 and eight. Justice Soladoye handed down her judgement on the convict who had served as both steward and gateman with the family of the victims.

The judge specifically sentenced Sunday to life imprisonment on each of the three counts which bordered on defilement and sexual assault by penetration. Justice Soladoye who held that the charge against the convict, added that the ingredients of defilement and sexual assault by penetration were thoroughly satisfied under Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

According to the judge, “The convict was a bisexual houseboy who was desperate and wicked. The defendant is a sexual terrorist who ravished children. “He is a disloyal worker, egoistic, a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable.

“His actions are beastly and should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful.” While urging parents to be watchful, and the care for children should never be taken lightly, Justice Soladoye directed that the sentencing should run concurrently, and the convict should have his name registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

During the trial, counsel to the state government, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, called four witnesses and tendered three exhibits in proof of the case while the convict testified as a sole witness. Mrs Adegoke further revealed that the jailed steward committed the offence in 2020 on Jaye Oyedotun Street, Magodo, Lagos.