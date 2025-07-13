Some colloquial statements find a way to creep into everyday use. The phrase, ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’ is one of those; it became a popular idiom in everyday usage largely due to its repeated use in popular music and entertainment, where it gained cultural traction for expressing the idea that something bigger, more surprising, or more impressive is still to come.

In classical terms, it is a double negative, which we are taught is positive, but it has been understood for what it is. The Canadian Rock band, BTO, helped popularize it in the early seventies, in a song written by Randy Bachman for the band’s third album, which reached N1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and was widely played across the world. Even a respected newspaper like the New York Times would take journalistic license, fifty years later, on December 16, 2014, to publish an article written by Mark Bittman under the headline.

Back home in Nigeria, it has become a regular expression for Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. I don’t know whether he used it as campaign rhetoric before his election in 2023, but in an uncanny way, it has become his usual response to the praises heaped on him for the exponential transformation of the state in just two years. As an idiom, he uses it to show a direction he is going: however impressive what you are seeing now may seem, it will be overshadowed by what is still to come.

At the gala night he hosted for top media professionals and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu on Friday, 28th June, 2025, speaker after speaker marveled at the landmark projects the state has witnessed on his watch in just two years. The editors who were in Enugu for their biennial convention had spent the day inspecting a handful of the governor’s projects in the state. Most of them were impressed and they said so, but rather than soak himself in the plaudits, Mbah told the editors that they ain’t seen nothing yet. To drive the message further home, he invited the Guild to stage next year’s All Nigeria Editors Conference in the Coal City, ostensibly for more surprises.

Ten days later, he pulled off what is arguably one of his most ambitious projects so far. The inauguration of Enugu Air, the first of its kind by any state government in the South-East, is an impressive accomplishment by any account. Not only does it feed into his plan to make the state a transportation hub by air and land, it positions the state as a major player in the national, and potentially regional, aviation business with the projection that over three million tourists who will be attracted annually will impact the state’s burgeoning tourism industry.

The floating of the airline has attracted as much criticism as it has engendered praise. Many argue that state funds may have been better utilized toward sustainable infrastructure for greater long-term impact, rather than in the capital-intensive acquisition and maintenance of an airline. Besides, they argue, the airline’s success is heavily tied to Governor Mbah’s personal drive, which future administrations may not consider as much a priority. Such neglect—as has happened with many other state-initiated ventures in the aviation industry—has thrown such investments to ruins.

That’s one side of the coin that does not consider the substantial advantages the airline has for Enugu State and which the governor so succinctly captured.

With an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, Enugu Air is projected to directly and indirectly create over 20,000 jobs in aviation and allied services, opening real career paths for young people in aviation, tourism, hospitality, and logistics. The airline will enhance connectivity for business and diaspora by providing faster, more reliable travel, initially linking Enugu to major Nigerian cities, offering diasporans direct access to home, and boosting tourism, investment, and regional hub status.

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, venue of the unveiling, people of the state came out in their impressive numbers, dancing and rejoicing at the sheer spectacle. Even the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, could not hide his excitement when he, like President Tinubu before him, openly rated Mbah far above his peers. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo also famously went ‘anti-party’ when he claimed it would be difficult to beat Mbah, who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 governorship election.

Amid those praises, Governor Mbah listed the benefits the airline would bring to Enugu State and in the end, he famously repeated the statement: “Ndi Enugu, you ain’t seen nothing yet.” It is obvious that big dreams live in Mbah’s rather small frame, the type that continues to amaze Ndi Enugu. When he promised a disruptive performance, many never imagined the extent of innovative transformation that the state today witnesses. If Mbah’s use of the statement ‘you ain’t seen nothin’ yet’ can also be interpreted to mean ‘I am still scratching the surface’, then surprises – more and bigger surprises – are to be expected in the future. Behind his boyish smile, his grit, determination, and single-minded commitment to set goals tells me he will still spring groundbreaking surprises.

The decision to launch Enugu Air carries both promise and peril, but it is a bold gamble—not merely a flight of fancy—but one whose outcome will shape Enugu’s economic future.