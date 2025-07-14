‘Yorubas Will Miss His Leadership’, Obasa Mourns Awujale

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died Sunday, July 13. He was 91.

His demise, which was just hours after the announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, his longtime friend, marks the end of an era not just for Ijebu-Ode but for the entire Yoruba nation and beyond.

In a heartfelt statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, Speaker Obasa described Oba Adetona as “a revered monarch, a custodian of our rich cultural heritage, and a symbol of unity and strength in our community.

“Throughout his reign, he exemplified dedication to the welfare of his people, fostering development and peace. His wisdom and leadership left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Yorubas the world over, not just Ijebu people, will miss his leadership,” Obasa noted.

Reflecting on the remarkable life of the late monarch, Obasa recalled Oba Adetona’s contributions to societal growth, conflict resolution, and cultural preservation, saying, “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

On behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obasa extended his deepest condolences to the Adetona family, the Ijebu traditional council, and the people of Ijebu-Ode.

“We join you in mourning the loss of a remarkable leader. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.