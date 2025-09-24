Yorubas Are My In-Laws, My Extended Family – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and leading ADC presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the Yoruba people as one of the finest races in the world, stressing that they hold a special place in his life and political journey.

In a statement by his Media Consultant, Kola Johnson, Atiku said his marital ties with the Yoruba nation make them his in-laws and extended family.

“It is for this reason that I count myself extremely lucky indeed to have had a wife from among this noble specie of the human race. By this token, the bond uniting me with the Yorubas is like the genetic bond of a family. This is why the Yorubas, whether individually or collectively, have always occupied a special place in my heart,” Atiku said.

The Waziri of Adamawa assured that if elected President in 2027, the interests of the Yoruba would remain central to his policies and governance. He dismissed fears of ethnic domination, describing them as “absolutely unfounded.”

“Atiku was married to his first wife, Titi, a Yoruba woman, in the 1970s, and they have four children together. ‘She is now over 75 years, and we are still together,’ he disclosed, adding that his children with Titi sometimes call him Baba Rere (good father).”

The former Vice President added that Yorubas’ sophistication, education, and political awareness make them a people that cannot be taken for granted.

“My Ijesha-born Yoruba wife is more than a wife to me; she is my Jewel of Inestimable Value. This is why in my private and public life, Yorubas rank among my most intimate friends and associates. Therefore, I have never joked with them,” he said.

Atiku also emphasized his detribalized nature, noting that even before joining politics, he related freely with Nigerians of diverse backgrounds.

“Immediately I opted into politics, I was essentially like a politician without borders, in terms of my absolutely detribalised outlook. My marital union with a Yoruba wife has only further endeared the Yorubas to my heart,” he said.

He reiterated his belief that Nigeria’s unity must be built on mutual respect and inclusiveness, assuring that under his leadership, no ethnic group would be marginalized.