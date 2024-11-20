New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
Yoruba Youths Disagree With Obasanjo’s Call For INEC Chair’s Removal

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s demand for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The group’s reaction follows Obasanjo’s remarks at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum held at Yale University in the United States, where he criticised INEC’s handling of the 2023 elections, labelling it a ‘travesty’ and calling for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electoral process.

In a statement yesterday, the group’s President, Eric Oluwole, described as unnecessary the call for the dismissal of the INEC chairman and other officials.

He said Yakubu has taken significant steps to rectify past anomalies and strengthen the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, saying that these steps are pivotal in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said: “We are proud of the progress achieved under his leadership. We, therefore, question Obasanjo’s stance, recalling his 2010 assertion that conducting an undisputed election in Nigeria was a herculean task.

“We wonder why Obasanjo, who acknowledged the difficulties of achieving a flawless electoral process 13 years ago, now expects perfection. Electoral reforms take time, and Prof. Yakubu’s efforts should be commended, not undermined.”

