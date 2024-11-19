Yoruba Youths Disagree With Obasanjo’s Call For INEC Chairman’s Removal

Share

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s demand for the removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The group’s reaction follows Obasanjo’s remarks at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum held at Yale University in the United States, where he criticised INEC’s handling of the 2023 elections, labelling it a “travesty” and calling for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electoral process.

In a statement by the president of the group, Comrade Eric Oluwole, described as unnecessary the call for the dismissal of the INEC Chairman and other officials.

He noted that Prof. Yakubu has taken significant steps to rectify past anomalies and strengthen the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, saying these steps are pivotal in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

We are proud of the progress achieved under his leadership. We, therefore, question Baba Obasanjo’s stance, recalling his 2010 assertion that conducting an undisputed election in Nigeria was a herculean task.

“We wonder why Baba Obasanjo, who acknowledged the difficulties of achieving a flawless electoral process 13 years ago, now expects perfection. Electoral reforms take time, and Prof. Yakubu’s efforts should be commended, not undermined.

“We want to also emphasize the Council’s confidence in Prof. Yakubu’s leadership, highlighting key reforms introduced during his tenure that have enhanced global confidence in Nigeria’s democratic system.

“These reforms include the implementation of measures to reduce electoral violence, such as mandating peace accords among parties and candidates at all levels of government.

“The progress we have seen in Nigeria’s electoral process under Prof. Yakubu is undeniable. While the system is not yet perfect, the measures being implemented will significantly improve our democratic process over time. Dismissing him now would derail these efforts.

“Yoruba Youth Council reaffirmed its solidarity with Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, passing a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“We commend Prof. Yakubu for his unwavering dedication to democratic values and urge all Nigerians to support his efforts in building a credible and transparent electoral system. Sacrificing dedicated individuals like him will not solve the challenges of our electoral process. Instead, we must collectively work to eliminate corruption and foster progress.”

