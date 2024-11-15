Yoruba Youth Passes Vote Of Confidence On Kyari’s NNPCL Leadership

Share

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has commended the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

The Council in a statement by its President, Comrade Eric Oluwole, said the recent positive developments in the company and the nation’s oil sector, along with the strategic changes in key leadership positions will drive the company’s operational efficiency and success.

Oluwole said: “The leadership of the NNPCL, backed by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, has overseen a significant increase in Nigeria’s daily crude oil production.

“Currently, production has reached 1.8 million barrels per day, an impressive milestone that has great implications for Nigeria’s economic future.

“This increase in production represents a step toward transforming our nation’s economic fortunes, a goal we support with optimism.

“The Yoruba Youth Council is encouraged by the rapid progress of the NNPCL and believes that production capacity will continue to grow, potentially reaching levels that could further enhance Nigeria’s economic stability and global influence.

“We commend President Tinubu for fostering an enabling environment that has allowed the NNPCL to achieve these feats. Likewise, we recognize the leadership of Mr. Kyari for his commitment to advancing Nigeria’s oil sector.

“The YYC believes that the recent changes in key leadership positions at NNPCL, which include the appointment of Mr Adedapo Segun as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Isiyaku Abdullahi as Executive Vice President (EVP) Downstream, and Mr Udobong Ntia as Executive Vice President (EVP) Upstream, will infuse fresh perspectives and innovative ideas into the company.

“We are confident that these appointments will bolster NNPCL’s operational efficiency, corporate governance, and overall capacity to drive Nigeria’s energy sector forward.

“NNPCL’s commitment to operational excellence, financial sustainability, and global competitiveness reassures us of its potential to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global oil and gas industry.”

