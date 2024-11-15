Yoruba Youth Condemns Call For Yakubu’s Removal As INEC Chairman

Share

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has condemned the call for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The Youth Council in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Eric Oluwole, said the call is ill-motivated, baseless, and against Nigeria’s national interest.

Oluwole said the timing of the call coming days before the governorship election in Ondo State, raises concerns about possible political motives.

He said: “It is troubling that calls for Prof. Yakubu’s removal seem to arise repeatedly whenever an election is near, creating unnecessary tension and appearing calculated to disrupt the stability of the electoral process.

“This is unpatriotic and counterproductive. In particular, we are disturbed by the hashtag #YakubuMustGo trending on X (formerly Twitter).

“The YYC views this as an unfounded attack on Prof. Yakubu’s integrity and an attempt to undermine INEC’s leadership at a critical time.

“Such agitation against him is orchestrated by individuals who do not have Nigeria’s best interests at heart.

“Over the years, calls for the removal of INEC Chairs, including Prof. Yakubu, have often been dismissed by patriotic Nigerians as baseless and harmful to our democratic progress.

“Prof. Yakubu has demonstrated exemplary leadership, showing unwavering commitment to impartiality, accountability, and transparency.

“His dedication has significantly strengthened our electoral process, ensuring it becomes more credible and respected, both at home and internationally.

“Prof. Yakubu’s reforms have fortified global confidence in Nigeria’s democracy, guiding our great nation toward a stronger democratic path.

“We believe that current calls for his removal, rather than advancing Nigeria’s progress, threaten to undo the gains we have collectively achieved under his stewardship.

“These calls are detrimental to the principles of democracy that we hold dear as a people. As youths who value Nigeria’s democratic journey, the YYC stands in firm support of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“We pass a vote of confidence in his leadership of INEC, knowing he will continue to uphold the values of integrity, impartiality, and accountability.

“His commitment to peaceful elections, shown by his insistence on peace accords at all electoral levels, has reduced election-related violence, an achievement that deserves commendation, not baseless criticism.

“We, the Yoruba Youth Council, remain resolute in our support for Prof. Yakubu’s exemplary service to Nigeria and reject any attempts to destabilize INEC under his leadership.

“We call on all patriotic Nigerians to recognize and appreciate the progress we have made in our democracy, thanks in part to Prof. Yakubu’s contributions, and to join us in rejecting these unfounded attacks.”

Share

Please follow and like us: