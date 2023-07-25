Yoruba Nation Mourns Sunday Igboho’s Mother’s Demise

…urges Benin Republic President Tinubu to release Igboho for mother’s burial

The Yoruba Nation Self Determination Group under the leadership of Prof. Banji Akintoye has broken the news of the demise of the mother of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), Mama Sikirat Abeo Adeyemo.

Akintoye broke the news on Tuesday while calling on the Benin Republic President, Talon, and President Bola Tinubu to effect the release of the freedom fighter to enable him to give a befitting burial to his mother.

The plea was contained in a statement issued on behalf of Prof. Akintoye, signed by Dr. Isaac Okebiorunkosi, Dr. Olatunde Amusat, and Kayode Emola, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan.

The freedom fighter was two years ago arrested in the Republic of Benin while on an aircraft en route to Germany. He had fought against killing and attacks on Yoruba people by Fulani herdsmen in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, and men of the DSS had later invaded his Soka residence, killing some of his people and arresting 12.

The group said: “The detention of Mama Abeo’s son, Sunday Igboho, over two years ago in the Republic of Benin must have inflicted on her psychological torture, emotional trauma, and profound mental agony thereby having a deadly toll on her and hasting her to an ultimate passing to the great beyond.

“In the absence of the Yoruba Self Determination Rights Activist, his houses have been vandalized and destroyed. We hereby call and plead with President Talon of the Republic of Benin to release Sunday Igboho forthwith without further delay while also pleading with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use available diplomatic channels to secure the release of Chief Sunday Igboho to enable him to give his late beloved mother a befitting burial and also attend to his failing health”.