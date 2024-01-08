Yoruba monarchs rise against Diaspora obas

The Yoruba Obas Forum has condemned in strong terms the installation of Yoruba obas in the diaspora, saying such practice is fraudulent and alien to Yoruba culture and tradition. The Forum, comprising prominent obas across the South West region added that having a Yoruba Oba in a state like Dallas in the United States of America (USA) and countries like France, Holland and Ireland is nothing but a complete denigration of Yoruba culture and tradition.

In a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the group, who is also the paramount ruler of Odo Ayandelu kingdom, Oba Asunmo Ganiyu Aderibigbe, on behalf of the Forum said the Obas maintained also that Yoruba tradition clearly specifies the procedures for installing an Oba in Yoruba land, adding that the law gives the state government the legal backing to give the final approval (with the support of the state legislatures) for the official installation of an Oba in the state across the region.

The monarchs said the traditional institution remains the only sacred institution that has endured the rigours of civilization, stressing that there is always a successive plan for the installation of an Oba in Yoruba land in order to avoid anarchy from the traditional institution. “In Yoruba land, there are royal houses that are mostly qualified to appoint an Oba traditionally, and there are procedures that must be followed to sustain the culture and tradition of our race,” they said.