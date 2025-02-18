Yoruba Leaders Condemn Oyetola Over Alleged Unrest In Osun

Share

The Congress of Yoruba Leaders of Thought has accused the former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and his associates of instigating unrest in an attempt to seize control of local government administration in the state.

The group that condemned the recent outbreak of violence in Osun State, in a press release issued on Monday, alleged that the violent attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, were orchestrated by members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) under Oyetola’s directive.

The Yoruba leaders described the move as a desperate and undemocratic attempt to undermine the legitimately elected government of the state, in a statement signed by Prince Abiodun David Olarinde, National Publicity Secretary General Congress of Yoruba Leaders of Thought.

The group also denounced calls by Oyetola’s faction for a state of emergency in Osun, labeling it a reckless and dangerous attempt to create instability.

The Congress urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action against Oyetola and his allies to prevent further disruption.

The statement reads in part; “The Congress of Yoruba Leaders of Thought strongly condemns the violent and reckless attempt by some members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), instigated by former Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, to forcefully take over the administration of local governments across the state.

The orchestrated attack, which led to an unfortunate loss of lives, is not only a brazen act of political desperation but also a direct assault on the peace and stability of Osun State.

“We unequivocally hold Mr. Oyetola and his political associates, including Mr. Bashir Ajibola, the APC National Secretary, accountable for Monday’s violence. As insignificant minority actors in Osun politics, they have resorted to undemocratic means in a bid to undermine the legitimately elected government of Osun State.

“Their call for a declaration of a state of emergency in the state is not only reckless but also a dangerous invitation to lawlessness. Such attempts to subvert democratic governance must be resisted by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The Congress deeply regrets the loss of innocent lives and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by the senseless violence unleashed by APC thugs. The premeditated attack on various local governments in Osun State stands as a grave reminder of the lengths to which power-hungry individuals are willing to go to disrupt governance and sow chaos.

“We commend the security agencies in Osun State for their swift intervention, which ensured that the state did not descend into anarchy as planned by the arsonists instigated by Mr. Oyetola and his desperate allies. Their professionalism and commitment to maintaining law and order prevented what could have been a catastrophic escalation of violence.

“Furthermore, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately rein in Mr. Oyetola and his faction of the APC in Osun State. The federal government mustn’t allow political desperados to destabilize a state that has been enjoying relative peace under its current leadership.

“Any further attempt by these elements to incite violence must be met with decisive action to preserve democracy and public safety.

“Finally, we urge the good people of Osun State to remain calm and resolute in the face of these provocations. We recognize the calculated efforts of Mr Oyetola, Mr Ajibola Bashir, and their ragtag army to instigate unrest, but we implore citizens to uphold peace and refuse to be drawn into their disruptive agenda. Osun State belongs to all its people, and no group will be allowed to derail its progress, no matter how desperate.”

