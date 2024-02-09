Yoruba Land Under Fulani Siege, OPCI President Decries

The National President of the Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Chief Maruff Olarewaju, has lamented that the Yoruba land in the entire Southwest, Kwara and Kogi States is under serious attack and invasion by the Fulani herdsmen.

The OPCI President condemned the recent killing of four Yoruba traditional rulers by the bandits, describing it as not only devastating but also a reflection of the deep-rooted insecurity that has plagued Nigeria for a long time.

He said: “These traditional rulers are the custodians of our heritage and culture, symbolising the unity and strength of our people.

“Their senseless murder is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on our collective identity.

“It is disheartening to witness the continuous rise in insecurity across the country, particularly in Yoruba land. The alarming rate of kidnapping, brutal killings, armed banditry, and other criminal activities have left citizens to live in perpetual fear and uncertainty.

“This situation demands urgent attention and firm action from all stakeholders, including the esteemed Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams.

“The installation of Aare Onakakanfo is not a mere ceremonial appointment but a call to duty, a call to protect and defend our territories from any form of aggression.

“The Yoruba people have looked up to him as a beacon of hope, a leader who would rise to the challenge and lead the charge against those who threaten our peace and security.

“However, his lack of proactive action and tangible results have left many disillusioned and questioning his effectiveness as a leader.”

He stressed the need for Chief

Gani Adams to awake from his slumber and grasp the harsh reality on the ground, adding that he must show courage, resilience, and determination by physically relocating himself from the comfort of his house in Lagos to the heart of the troubled areas.

He added: “If he truly wants to be an effective leader, he must lead by example and display the same unwavering commitment and sacrifice expected from his warriors. Waiting for the government or individuals to provide financial and logistic support before taking action is a clear indication of weakness.

“A true leader does not wait for others to rally around him; rather, he takes the initiative and inspires others to follow his lead. By actively engaging in the battle against insecurity across Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams can ignite a spark of hope in the hearts of the people and encourage others to join the fight.

“We understand that the fight against insecurity is a daunting task, but it is a battle that cannot be won by sitting silently or making empty promises.

“It requires genuine action, resilience, and unwavering determination to protect our land and people. Chief Gani Adams, it is time to wake up, rise up, and fulfill the purpose for which you were installed as the Aare Onakakanfo.

“We call upon Chief Gani Adams to put aside personal comfort and convenience, and become a true warrior for his people. By physically immersing himself in the troubled areas, he will be able to fully understand the gravity of the situation and devise effective strategies to combat the rising insecurity.

“Let this be a defining moment in his leadership, a moment that truly separates him as a warrior who can face war.

“The issue of insecurity in our land should not rely solely on the actions of the government or other individuals. Each one of us, especially leaders like Chief Gani Adams, has a role to play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.

“Let us no longer wait for others to mobilize us financially and logistically; let us take personal responsibility and rise to the challenge before us.

“Together, with a united front, we can overcome the current state of insecurity. But, we need leaders like Chief Gani Adams to step up, lead by example, and inspire others to join the fight.

“Let the four Yoruba traditional rulers who have tragically lost their lives be a catalyst for change, igniting a fire within each of us to protect our heritage and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”