Yoruba Heritage Preservation Takes Centre Stage At Eko History Book Unveiling

…as Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, hail LASRAB’s ingenuity

As the he Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB) inagurates a new publication chronicling the history of the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his predecessor in office, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday urged sustained efforts to preserve Yoruba heritage and ensure historical continuity.

The book, titled “Discover Lagos State: A History Puzzle Book (Vol. 1),” was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Senators Gbenga Ashafa and Ganiyu Solomon and other prominent stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Hamzat said the book was conceived to deepen public knowledge of Lagos and promote a strong sense of identity, especially among the younger generation.

“It is important that we must understand our history so we don’t lose ourselves. “We need to ensure our children understand where we are coming from so that other people don’t disrupt our history.

“We must be careful to preserve our history and important that we keep it,” he said. Commending LASRAB for its dedication to documentation, Hamzat emphasized that preserving the state’s records is vital for informed citizenship and cultural continuity.

“We must commend LASRAB for demonstrating foresight in keeping our records. We must archive them and bring them to life. It is important we understand more about Lagos and build our perspective to know the foundation of the state,” he added.

Former Governor Raji Fashola, who established LASRAB in 2012 during his tenure expressed satisfaction with the agency’s progress, particularly with the release of the history book.

Fashola said: “LASRAB holds a special place in my heart. It was created as a response to generational responsibility for Lagosians to know their history. “Record keeping is an act of patriotism and form of governance.

Public records are essential for equipping generations for them to build a better tomorrow. “This book makes the past accessible and this effort by LASRAB is commendable. The preservation of our history must be taken seriously.”

He further called on the Lagos State Government to increase funding for LASRAB and urged the agency’s leadership to intensify its digital archiving efforts and include recent developments such as the COVID-19 pandemic in its records.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, described the publication as a strategic step in reconnecting the youth with their heritage.

“It is an attempt to make our young generation remember our past and preserve our cultural heritage,” he said.