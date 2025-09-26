Yoruba Heritage Forum Urges Tinubu To Confer CFR Honours On Oba Ladoja

The Yoruba Heritage Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to confer the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) Honours on the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Olufemi Aduwo, said as one of the foremost traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Oba Ladoja deserves the honour. Aduwo said: “Let it be recorded that His Majesty is the first former Governor in Nigeria’s history to be crowned a First Class Oba.

“This fusion of political statesmanship and traditional authority marks a watershed in our national story, symbolising the continuity of Yoruba tradition and the evolution of Nigerian governance. “As President Bola Tinubu graces this coronation, let it be said with all emphasis that Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja richly deserves the national honour of CFR.

“Long has he been qualified, carrying his worth in silence and service without ever lobbying or scheming for recognition. “I need not remind Mr President that your office and Oba Ladoja’s were a mere two minutes’ trek apart on Broad Street, Lagos; that both were senators; and that both shared the experience of exile.