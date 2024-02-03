Yoruba Group Urges Southern Govs To Immortalise Akeredolu

…Says His Indelible Imprints ‘II Live Forever

A renowned socio-political group, Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF), has called on the South- ern Governors to immortalise the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a mark of honour for his sterling contributions to the democratic sustainability, promotion of unity, peace and oneness in southern Nigeria in particular and the entire country in general. The Forum, noted that the name of the deceased must be indelibly written in the sands of time for the memory of the current and incoming generations, and the world to further appreciate the traits of truthfulness, diligence, sincerity and unwavering commitment to unity and oneness of Nigeria and its democratic sustainability.

The YPF National Coordinator, Alhaji Lateef Olalekan, made the statements while speaking to journalists, shortly after members of the Forum paid a condolence visit to the wife, children and other members of the bereaved family in Ibadan, Oyo state. Recall that the news of the demise of the late Governor went into the airways last year’s December, after a protracted illness. The YPF described the death of the late Governor as a heavy blow and colossal loss to the people of Owo and Ondo State in particular, Yoruba nation and Nigeria in general. Olalekan further expressed sadness in the passage of the Governor saying the country has lost a courageous, ebullient, resilient, committed, dedicated and an unrepentant crusader of socioeconomic and political justice, whose substantial part of life was used to serve God and humanity.

Describing the late Akeredolu as an ‘Angel’ in human garment, the YPF National Coordinator, affirmed that, history would forever remember him for all his good deeds particularly for cham- pioning a cause that led to the return of power to southern Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile president Muhammadu Buhari. Justifying the position of the Forum for the 17 Southern Governors to urgently immortalise the late Governor, Olalekan pointed out that the efforts of the late Governor in using his position not only as a Governor then but as a Chairman of the Southwestern Governors’ Forum in promoting unity, peace, harmonious relationship, and above all, in sustaining national democracy, was enough to accord him the honour.

Olalekan added that the battle fought by the late Governor in company of like mind col- leagues has today rekindled the hopes of Nigerians to the democratic sustainability, unity of purpose and as well helped to further entrench the practice of ‘zoning’ of the presidency between the Northern and Southern Nigeria. “. Akeredolu used his braveness to confront the powers-that-be to end possible insurgency in the southwest which was later culminated into the formation of the local security outfit popularly called ‘Amotekun’.