Yoruba Forum Commends Shettima For Unalloyed Loyalty To Tinubu

…Says President Made Right Choice for VP in 2023

The Yoruba Youth Progressive Forum (YYPF) has praised Vice President Kashim Shettima for his “Unalloyed loyalty” to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that his selection in 2023 was a pivotal decision for Nigeria’s progress.

Addressing a gathering of youths, stakeholders, and media at a press conference in Lagos, the YYPF celebrated Shettima’s steadfast commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing him as a “Pillar of humility, steadfast loyalty, and composure” in the face of relentless opposition-driven rumours aimed at destabilising the administration.

The Forum emphasised Shettima’s loyalty predating his vice presidency, recalling his support for Tinubu during the 2023 primaries when he boldly championed a Southern presidential candidate, a stance requiring “the highest moral courage and strong commitment to equity and justice.”

“Even long before 2023, when others hesitated and doubted, he stood boldly behind the candidature of Ahmed Tinubu, believing in his capacity and defending his credibility with political bravery,” the YYPF stated.

This decision, they argued, showcased Shettima’s dedication to national interest over regional sentiments, setting a precedent for unity and cooperation.

The YYPF condemned what they described as “unfounded rumours, speculative assertions, and politically engineered fallacies” propagated by opposition elements to sow discord between Tinubu and Shettima.

“We denounce the cheap attempts by some political desperadoes to stir discontent between the presidency and the vice presidency,” the Forum declared, labelling such efforts “unpatriotic” and doomed to failure.

They praised Shettima’s silence amid these provocations as a mark of wisdom and discipline, noting, “A silence that’s not weakness, but wisdom. A composure that’s not detachment, but discipline.”

Highlighting Shettima’s contributions, the YYPF underscored his role as an indispensable ally to Tinubu, from policy formulation to political coordination within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Reports from within the APC and across the National Executive Council continue to validate his place as a key strategist, a voice of reason, and a loyal steward of the Tinubu mandate,” they said.

The Forum pointed to Shettima’s diplomatic engagements on security issues, his speeches at public events, and his posture during cabinet meetings as evidence of his maturity, strategic insight, and clear understanding of his duties as Vice President.

The YYPF also celebrated Shettima’s commitment to inclusivity, noting that despite being a Northerner, he has consistently upheld the ideals of “governance of inclusivity” central to Tinubu’s administration.

“He has proven that politics can be principled, and that one can rise through the ranks not by betrayal, but by consistency and strategic alignment,” the Forum stated.

They, however, dismissed attempts to paint Shettima in divisive colours, asserting that his embrace of unity and cooperation has made him a symbol of national integration.

Issuing a stern warning to detractors, the YYPF declared, “Those who are determined to distort the image of the Vice President with malicious narratives are enemies of national progress.

“They must desist or risk being publicly exposed for their treacherous schemes.”

The Forum clarified that their commendation was not driven by ethnic bias or political gain but by a “factual appraisal” of Shettima’s character and competence, which they said transcended tribal boundaries.

In a call to action, the YYPF urged Nigerians to move beyond “archaic differences of North versus South or East, and Christians versus Muslims” and rally behind leaders who prioritise the nation’s future.

“What we are witnessing is a strategic President who has found in Shettima a vice who is not competing for glory but complementing his vision,” they said, emphasising the dividends of harmony, focus, and national cohesion yielded by Tinubu’s choice.