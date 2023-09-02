Yoruba Directors Not Afraid to Give Me Challenging Roles

…says ‘it’s difficult to cast someone as light-skinned as me’

Light-skinned actress and movie producer, Adunni Ade ‘Nollywood Oyinbo’, is one celebrity who has carved a niche for herself in the creative space. The Soole star in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about her passion for acting, dream role among others. Excerpts:

Since your last self-produced movie ‘Soole’, we are yet to get another work from you, any new work in the pipeline?

Despite the fact that I am yet to do a new job like Soole, the amazing thing is that the movie is still doing well on Netflix. At the moment, I am working on a whole lot of projects that I cannot give full details on at the moment. However, you can go watch ‘The one for Sarah’ on Netflix, an amazing movie I acted in.

Streaming platform Netflix has been showcasing a lot of African talents, what are your thoughts about this collaboration?

I love it and I’m so grateful and thankful for Netflix. They gave me the first huge platform to showcase Soole and it is still part of the movies that have been watched so many times. Before coming here, I turned on Netflix to watch ‘The One for Sarah’, it showed me the most rewatched film on Netflix and Soole was the first thing there. I had to take a video of it. I feel so humble and thankful and I’m grateful to them for what they did. The experience is good and best believe that there’s a lot coming to Netflix. The collaboration came at the right time, the industry was yearning for global presence and we have been able to get that with the coming of streaming platforms.

Having been in the industry for a while, what are those qualities that have made you stand strong?

I’m a very focused, determined person because my focus and drive have been the same from day one and that is all I see, attaining greatness, and the truth is I don’t even think I am where I should be but my journey is still on. You have some stumbling blocks here and there but that is part of life and we just keep moving.

What is that thing that is working for you that is important to the growth of your brand?

You have to understand that not every film or character is meant for you. For someone like me, a lot of films are not made for people who look like me. Sometimes it might be difficult to cast someone like me if you understand what I mean but whenever I’m being cast, I am just grateful and thankful.

You have played different characters but then do you have a dream role that you look forward to playing?

I am one actor that is versatile because I don’t like to be stereotyped, despite the fact that I have acted different roles from posh to ‘razz’ girl, I still look forward to playing an action role, an Angelina Jolie like thing. Give me that kind of script and see me kill it.

You are a model and an actor, which one are you more passionate about?

Oh yes, I am an actress and a model. But I started off my career many years ago as a model in the United States. But right now, I am a full-time actress; that is what I do. I do a little bit of modelling here and there because I don’t tie myself to just one thing. I fix myself in other parts of entertainment.

What will you say prepared you for the acting job you are doing today?

I guess my passion for acting. My passion for wanting to interpret roles; even if I don’t have any experience, or I don’t see any similarities with the role in my everyday life, I will imagine what I would do if I was in that situation. So, I enjoy being someone else.

You have featured in the English and the Yoruba parts of Nollywood?

Yes. I do both, I don’t discriminate. I do even the English in the East aspect of Nollywood.

Which aspect would you say has favoured you most; the English or the Yoruba?

Well, obviously that’s why I don’t want you to just limit it to English or Yoruba. That’s why I stated that I work in the English aspect side of Asaba, in the East. I have worked a lot in the Yoruba aspect. And I have also worked a lot in the English aspect of Nollywood. Which has favoured me? Well, I believe, you know it just depends on what it is.

A job that I did in the English can bring another job for me in the Yoruba. I really don’t know; I really don’t know; maybe Yoruba. I would just say that the Yoruba aspect has really helped me in the sense of my craft. Yoruba directors are not afraid to give me a challenging role. When I say that I mean they don’t mind me playing a crazy character; a mad woman you know.

The English aspect sometimes it’s difficult for them to find someone to play my father, to play my mother, to find someone to play a family member so it’s best for them to just give me a role where there’s no family attachment. Whereas the Yoruba, they don’t mind putting any person to play my mother or my father. They go the extra mile to make sure that ‘okay I want Adunni in my movie and it’s Adunni I want and she’s going to deliver, she’s going to kill the character’. So, I always, you know, thank producers and directors in the Yoruba aspect for giving me that chance to go far. They have actually helped me a lot, shaping me to who I am today.

Tell us a little about your audition days. Were there days you felt like giving up?

Auditions, you hear a lot of ‘No’ before you hear a ‘Yes’. Those times were challenging. I didn’t really go for many auditions. A lot of the roles I got were by recommendation or from a movie I did that they watched and liked. Auditions are tedious and we thank God for where we are.

What words of encouragement can you give to young Nigerians out there?

People do things out of desperation, and what I will tell them is to give themselves that chance to make it. Don’t quit easily. Don’t give up on life. Challenges will come, but it is how you handle them that matters a lot. Make sure that whatever you are doing that you love it, that you have passion for it. Once you have passion for it, every other thing comes easy. And never compromise your own standard to suit somebody else’s lifestyle. Work hard and everything will work out in God’s time.