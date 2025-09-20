Yoruba Council, Others Commend Dangote Refinery Over Petrol Pricing

The apex umbrella body for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), led by Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq, alongside over 30 Civil Society groups, have appraised Dangote Refinery over the constant reduction in the price of petrol products.

The group, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that it paid a courtesy visit to the refinery during the week, saying that they were proud to mobilise support for Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the entire management of Dangote Refinery over the recent embroiled crises with the DAPMAN, NUPENG, IPMAN and other oil and gas Unions on petrol price.

The group leader added in the statement, which he personally signed, that Dangote Refinery is a huge blessing to Nigeria and has indeed come to stay.

According to him, we salute Dangote Refinery for surmounting the courage to dismantle the entrenched oil cabals, all of whom are conniving to destroy the Nigerian masses with deadly venomous policies of fuel subsidies, unholy N70 charges per litre aimed at stagnating the nation.

“We have watched with keen interest to dissect the real issues, all we see is hatred, misinformation, misconception and lies of monopoly cries.

Rather than hailing the courage of Dangote Refinery, which stood against all odds to defeat the process pressure and market disruption with its 650,000 bpd capacity, alongside the 4000 CNG trucks, tankers and 6000 truck cargoes totalling 10000 trucks costing 2trillion Naira to move the products to the consumers at no cost with value added of over 40,000 jobs capacity.

We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure high tariffs increase to discourage fuel importation and add increased crude supply to Dangote Refinery with a license for oil exploration.

Hassan said that the group wanted the president to nationalise the oil wells so as to allow for proper dredging, saying that the majority of licensed sites were desolate and moribund.

He also implored all Nigerian citizens to rally maximum support and protect the laudable investment of Dangote’s Refinery, having succeeded in uprooting the cabals in the sugar and cement industries, with little or no dependence on importation presently.

“Hence the need to end the age-long pains and agony of fuel importation, leading to aggravated injustice.

“Dangote is a patriotic Nigerian per excellence who put his all to offer Nigerians relief and smiles by reducing the price of Petroleum PMS from 1030 to 851.

“Dangote Refinery also reduced Diesel from 1,700 to 1020 just within a year. With a huge storage capacity to sustain Nigeria. A great landmark targeted towards building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“We thereby warn the aforementioned unions to stop peddling lies against Dangote Refinery, while saluting Mr Devakumar V. G. Edwin, the Vice President, Oil & Gas Petroleum and Petrochemical Industry Limited, who represented Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group at the visit,” he said.

The group leader said that the onsite assessment was carried out on the Dangote Refinery premises, wherein it was unanimously agreed that the Refinery was exceptionally excellent, in accordance with global best standard practice and capacity.

According to him, we are indeed proud of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, precipitating our resolution to confer on him the prestigious Omoluabi Royal Icon title of Aare Atunluse Omoluabi Oodua Agbaye, in due recognition of his uncommon patriotic spirit and positive impacts as an industrialist rather than a business mentality.

“We therefore equally used the opportunity to present his nomination letter as recipient of the Nigeria Heroes Awards as Legend of Democracy slated for October 10, 2025, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, FCT, Abuja,” the statement read.