November 4, 2024
Yoruba Council Calls For Unity Among Monarchs

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called for unity and oneness among the traditional rulers in the Southwest region.

Mr Hassan Oladotun, the president of the council, made the call yesterday while addressing a news conference at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeleye Ogunwusi, in Ile-Ife. Oladotun said the unity of the traditional rulers in the region was necessary to address the challenges facing the Yoruba heritage.

According to him, without unity and cordial relationship among the Yoruba traditional rulers, a solid foundation for socio-economic development might be difficult to achieve in the region.

