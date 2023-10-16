Yoruba Ancestral Home Beyond Ile-Ife – Oluwo

…Tasks Historians on objective research, documentation

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has enjoined historians working on Yoruba ancestral home to be objective in their research and documentation, saying Yoruba ancestral home is beyond Ile-Ife.

He feared limiting their research work to Ile-Ife is putting a limitation to Yoruba far reach historical greatness and accomplishments. He stressed Yorubas are synonymous with distinction, excellence and greatness.

Oluwo reiterated the first man created was Yoruba with empirical facts. He stated that Oduduwa migrated to Ile-Ife and launched the traditional system of governance with the crown as a symbol of authority.

Oba Akanbi challenged professors of Yorubas to dig further into the origin and originality of Oduduwa as a descendant of Ola Mu Iru Dudu Yi shortened to Lamurudu.

“Yorubas are naturally from greatness. Humanity started from us. We are the descendants of Lamurudu, the first mightiest man to build the tallest house. Our history is beyond Oduduwa and Ile-Ife. Limiting our history to the duo is tantamount to restraint our ancestors from great accomplishments and achievements of the past”

“I challenge Professors of Yorubas to research the origin and originality of Oduduwa. We have to objectively trace his lineage and origin. He came from somewhere before he settled at Ile-Ife.

“This implies that Yorubas are not originally from Ile-Ife. In documenting the history of the Yorubas, all ancient crowns and stakeholders with genuine interest must be incorporated. We are victor, great and rich. Hence, we must establish our origin to be greater and richer than our forbearers”

Oluwo said Yoruba ancestors/ancestral home, to be accepted, must be traced to pure, unadulterated Yoruba-speaking ancient towns which their intonation can be device to write and pass Yoruba examinations with recognized bodies such as JAMB, WAEC and NECO.

He hinted at the need to revisit people of the books to lay credence to Yorubas as the origin of humanity from the creation of Adamo (A Da Ninu Amo) till the present generation”

“I’m a descendant of Oduduwa. Empirically, the origin of humanity is pointing to the Yorubas. The first man created, Adamo, was a Yoruba. I’ve researched in books and beyond on the coinage of Adamo. I’ve extended my findings to the Yoruba religion which is worshipping of direct access to Olodumare without intermediaries, Judaism, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism e.t.c to know the meaning of Adamo. I’ve been vindicated by many revelations.

“In the dictionary, Adamo means “created from the red earth” meaning “Eni ti a da ninu amo”. I’m throwing it open for further academic investigation by Yoruba professors ”

“Oduduwa migrated from somewhere before he settled at Ile-Ife with a crown as a symbol of authority. He was coming from somewhere. Our research should focus on ancient cities speaking pure, unadulterated Yoruba language (Yoruba Ajumolo) accepted by bodies conducting yoruba examinations such as WAEC, JAMB and NECO”