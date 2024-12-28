Share

Nollywood actor, Afeez Owo has taken to his social media page to mourn the passing of his beloved father, Moshood Akanji Abiodun.

In a post via his Instagram page, the movie star shared the sad news of his father’s passing, expressing his devastation by the loss.

Afeez Owo bid his father a final farewell, urging him to “Rest well”, but did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his father’s passing.

He penned: “Sad….Rest in peace Baba mi!! EIN WO.Rest On Moshood Akanji ABIODUN. Eku Baba Afeez Sun Re oooo”.

The Nollywood actor’s heartfelt tribute has sparked sympathetic messages as he navigates this difficult time.

