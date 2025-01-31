Yoruba Actor, Ada Koko Is Dead

Share

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod has taken to his social media page to announce the demise of veteran Yoruba actor, Asa Koko.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce the bad news, Kunle Afod shared a video of his last visit to Asa Koko’s house.

In the video, the veteran who was married to 10 wives, was seen narrating how he battled an undisclosed ailment for more than two years in the hospital.

Asa Koko noted in the clip that the governor of the state came to visit him when he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

He, however, noted that it was only God who saved him.

In the caption of his IG post, Kunle Afod made the sad announcement that Asa Koko has died and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

