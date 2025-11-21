Yomi Fabiyi Says He Is In Possession Of Mohbad’s Murder Video

…accuses police of cover-up, extortion attempt

In a social media broadcast, Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has claimed to possess a video depicting the murder of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Fabiyi, in an emotional video posted yesterday, made a direct appeal to President Bola Tinubu for intervention, alleging a high-level cover-up and intimidation by certain police officers connected to the case. The actor stated that the graphic clip was sent to him by individuals attempting to extort him.

“President Bola Tinubu, I wrote to you in May 2025 that Mohbad was murdered. Part of the video was sent to me in an apparent attempt to extort me,” Fabiyi claimed in the viral clip. “Your office wrote and gave a directive to the In- spector General of Police that they should investigate, harmonise, and prosecute.”

Fabiyi’s claims escalate the long-standing controversy surrounding Mohbad’s tragic death in 2023. He asserted that the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja had made significant progress, identifying key suspects in an alleged cover-up.

“As of November 2025, after the FCID in Abuja noted key suspects already complicit in the alleged cover-up, the wife of the deceased turned herself in Abuja,” Fabiyi revealed. He then accused powerful forces of attempting to stifle the investigation, claiming; “Now they want to cover it up.

They are even asking the same suspects to write a petition against me over illegal arrests.” The actor posited himself as a target, alleging a campaign of intimidation.

“This suspect wants to silence me because they want to use the video against you. I don’t know why it is wrong to be loyal to your government,” Fabiyi stated.

“I am putting my life on the line to stand by this government and to speak the truth.” The video rapidly ignited a firestorm on social media, with the hashtag #Mohbad trending as users grapple with the gravity of the allegations.