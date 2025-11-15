Yomi Fabiyi Hails Baba Ijesha’s Reported Release

Nollywood actor and human-rights advocate Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the reported release of fellow actor Baba Ijesha from prison, celebrating the development and insisting that the appeal court “cleared” the actor of allegations involving a minor.

Fabiyi announced the development on Instagram, writing: “You are now officially FREE AND OUT. Baba Ijesha is not just back but BETTER.”

According to Fabiyi, the appeal court exonerated the actor of claims that he sexually assaulted a child, describing the original case as “weaponised abuse.”

He wrote: “I am also happy you were cleared by the APPEAL COURT of ever having sex/defile any child/minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth.”

Fabiyi went on to make a series of allegations against individuals connected to the original case, claiming that the child’s age was never properly established.

“Those that SET THE TRAP engaged in age falsification because there was no single proof till date anywhere, not even in court, that said the victim was 14 years,” he alleged.

He also accused others of misconduct, insisting that selective justice occurred:

“Make it make sense: same case, same victim, same investigation.”

Fabiyi further alleged that the victim was exposed to trauma during the investigation process and accused those involved of violating her rights.

“Princess Comedian subjected the girl to re-trauma. She practically wants the girl to suffer PTSD just because she wants to gather evidence… She abused the rights of the girl because she relied on her for food, shelter, and guidance,” he wrote.

Fabiyi emphasised that his stance was based on human-rights advocacy, adding that he would continue to fight cases he considers unjust.

“We, as a Human Rights Organization, never and will never condone or support any form of sexual abuse… We will continue to fight against selective justice, abuse of fundamental human rights, and fight against organised crime like in the case of Baba Ijesha.”

As of the time of this report, official confirmation of Baba Ijesha’s release has not been issued by prison authorities or the Lagos State Judiciary.