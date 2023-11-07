Yomi Fabiyi Accuses Iyabo Ojo Of Cooking Lies To Implicate Naira Marley

Nigerian actor known for his peculiar role in Yoruba Movie, Yomi Fabiyi has taken to his social media page to drag colleague, Iyabo Ojo for accusing Naira Marley of lacing drugs into the food of her children.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo revealed that her fight with Naira Marley is beyond Justice for Mohbad.

According to the movie actress who lent her voice in the #JUSTCEFORMOHBAD case, she has a personal grudge against the controversial singer.

According to Iyabo, she sometimes sends her children to Naira Marley’s house because she believes him to be a reasonable person.

However, she disclosed Naira Marley had drugged the food and drinks her kids were served, and three or four witnesses had attested to the incident.

She further disclosed that she would begin her case against Naira Marley once Mohbad received justice and his case was concluded.

Reacting to Iyabo’s claims on his Instagram page, Yomi Fabiyi questioned why Iyabo Ojo did not defend her kids at the time the “Yahoo Boy” singer made such an approach towards them.

Yomi stated that no mother would remain silent in such a circumstance and speculated that the actress may have merely encouraged the falsehood in order to implicate Naira Marley.

He also noted that Iyabo Ojo’s kids should be invited for questioning by the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He said; “I don’t know why Iyabo was sending her children, who are adults, to Naira Marley’s house in the first place. She stated that Naira was putting drugs in their food and she called herself a mother.

“She never came out to fight for her children then…Maybe she just cooked up this lie to implicate Naira.

“Why was her daughter laced with drugs if she was not into drugs already? Which mother will keep quiet in such a situation?

“The NDLEA and the police heard what she said and they are keeping mute. How will this country get better? I expect the NDLEA to invite her to bring her children and investigate her”.