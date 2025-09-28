New Telegraph

Yomi Casual’s “Ravaya” Debuts In Bold Print

Celebrated fashion brand, Yomi Casual unveiled “Ravaya” – The Art of Bold Print, a groundbreaking collection that redefines modern style through the lens of power, individuality, and unapologetic confidence.

Ravaya is not just a fashion line; it is a movement.

Crafted for both men and women, the collection is a bold statement for those who command respect and stand firmly in their presence. Every print is designed to reflect strength, character, and the courage to be different.

“This collection is about more than clothing,” said Yomi Makun, the creative director at Yomi Casual. “It’s about self-expression, embracing baldness, and celebrating individuality in its purest form.”

