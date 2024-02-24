YOLO Africans Team Explores Badagry’s Slave Trade Relics

In the history of Africa, one of the major scourges of the Black race has been the popular slave trade, which for so many years affected the growth of the region, with so many blacks forcefully shipped out of the continent to Europe, America, United Kingdom, Portugal and the French. So many Nigerians during that time were told into slavery, with two major ports, Badagry in current Lagos State and Calabar in Cross River State serving as point of no return for these slaves that were shipped to unknown destinations. Badagry, which has become reputed a slave enclave, with different monuments and relics of the trade preserved in different, over the years have served an attraction for many and a point of reconnection with the history of the trade. On February 10, an international organisation, YOLO Africans (You Only Leave Once), took some Nigerians on a tour of the slave trade town. For most of the participants, they were surprised and amazed by their discovery of the historic town and the various exhibits on parade. The three days event started with the participants visiting the palace of The Akran of Badagry before settling into Whispering Palm, a resort within Badagry environs, that was the home for the duration of the visit.

The weekend outing tagged, ‘Whispering Weekend,’ saw all the participants spending the whole of Saturday, February 10, visiting historical places connected with the history of the slave trade. The first point of call was the Badagry Heritage Museum where most of the historical objects and images about the slave trade are preserved in their numbers. According to history, the museum complex, which was built in 1863 once served as the District Officer’s office during the colonial era. The building was converted into a museum in 2002 and contains historical collections of the slave trade between Africa, Europe and North America. The museum has one of the most comprehensive exhibitions on Transatlantic Slave Trade in West Africa. The Transatlantic Slave Trade started in Badagry in 1473 and ended in 1888. Badagry was part of the European Slave Coast exporting an average of 17,000 slaves annually to the United States and The Caribbean Islands.

Leading the team from one point of call to another was Setonji Albert Oke-Tojinu, a tour guide, who at some point of the tour handed over to another tour guide, Isiaka Hundeyin, a native of Badagry. Some of the sections of the museum visited included the the eight galleries, all named for different periods of the slave era, which are; The Introductory Gallery, Capture Gallery, Transportation Gallery, Equipment Gallery, Resistant and Punishment Gallery, Industry Gallery, Integration Gallery and the Abolition Gallery. While reminding all the participants to take note of all the things noticed within the museum as they will serve as guide for other places to be visited during the trip. Hundeyin added that the building was converted by the current President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2002 when he was the governor of Lagos State.

“Badagry Heritage Museum is one of the best sites you have to visit when you talk about slavery,” he said. Leaving the Museum, the team moved to the first storey building in Nigeria, a place Hundeyin called the Aso Villa while the museum is known as the Aso Rock of the colonial masters. At the building, which was the mission house or resident of late Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, one of the slaves taken away but later returned to Nigeria as mission, the group was exposed to a lot exhibits on display. There was also a visit to the Mobee Family Slave Relics Museum, where another tour guide, Prince Abiodun Mobee, a descendant of the royal family, conducted in the tour. “These chains were brought here by the white men in the 15th century and all this environment around was used as a slave corridor,” Mobee said. The grave of Chief Sunbu Mobee is within the museum complex.

The traditional ruler of Badagry during the slave trade era, who died on October 16, 1893. He added: “Each market day here in Badagry, 300 slaves were sold. Around 17,000 slaves were sold here annually here in Badagry. “And this trade we are talking about last- ed 400 years. So that tells us that Badagry slave port happens to be the largest slave port in West Africa.” The next point of call was the Seriki Abass Brazilian Baracoon, a slave himself, who bought his own freedom by getting more slaves for the slave masters for so many years through the Badagry Port. YOLO Africans was designed to make people experienced the rich adventure of most of historical places across Africa and the world at large. According to the Director, Travel and Tours, YOLO Africans, Alex Olabelurin, there are so many places that hold so many rich histories but few people are aware of these.

“I grew up in Nigeria before moving to the United Kingdom, but I never knew we have such history lying fallow here in Badagry,” Olabelurin said. “I am happy that I made the trip to Badagry and was able to see all what our fathers went through during those years of slave trade. “If we are talking about YOLO Africans, it is all about visiting places of historical values and the next point of call will be Brazil. That also has some historical places like the Christ the Redeemer Statue, and Sugarloaf Mountain among others.” One of the participant, Bisola, popularly called Bisola Omoge Bata, due to her mastering of Yoruba traditional drum, Bata, while appreciating the YOLO African team, urged them to continue with the good work they have started. Speaking further, she said it was so unfortunate that people had to go through so much suffering all because of their colour and race.

Another participant, Tolu Onipede, the Founder of XploraBliss, said African leaders of the era should also be blamed as well as the slave masters for selling their people into slavery. According to her; “If our chiefs, kings and warriors did not give the white the opportunity, I am sure we are not going to be hearing about this slave trade. “The whites don’t come around to source for slave, they always come around to buy from the leaders here, imagine 10 slaves for just a mirror or ceramic bowl while 40 for ordinary umbrella, we are our own problem.” The participants also visited Point of No Return now called Point of Return where the final journey of a slave to un- known world is completed.