YOLO Africans ends 2024 with West Africa Tour ahead of 2025

In celebration of its first anniversary, YOLO Africans concluded its 2024 activities with a remarkable tour of West Africa, guiding participants from around the globe through the rich cultural offerings of Togo, Ghana, and Benin, climaxing with an immersive experience of Lagos’ unique offerings.

Launched in December 2023, YOLO Africans has experienced a dynamic inaugural year. Alex Olabelurin, the Founder, noted that the organisation’s mission extends beyond organising affordable tours as it also aims to assist individuals in planning their private vacations.

It 2024 concluding tours of West Africa featured significant destinations such as the Independence Monument and Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lomé, Togo. The Independence Monument honors Togo’s liberation from colonial rule, while the Sacred Heart Cathedral is celebrated for its stunning Gothic architecture and serves as a spiritual centre for the local community.

In Ghana, the group explored iconic attractions in Accra and Cape Coast, including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum, which pays tribute to Ghana’s first President and serves as a serene place for reflection. Participants visited also the Independence Square, a powerful symbol of the nation’s freedom, and Black Star Square, notable for its grand arch and monuments to independence heroes.

While the vibrant Makola Market offered participants a taste of local life, showcasing an array of goods and artisan crafts. The tour also included visits to historical sites like Kakum National Park, renowned for its breathtaking canopy walkway through lush rainforests, and the poignant Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle, both United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites, tied to the transatlantic slave trade.

In Benin, participants engaged with the Amazon Statue, honouring the fierce women warriors of the former Dahomey Kingdom, and the Python Temple, revered for its sacred pythons. Cultural landmarks in Cotonou and Porto-Novo, including the Musee Honme (Palais Royal), offered deeper insights into the history and traditions of the Fon people, where also toured.

Reflecting on the outgone year, Olabelurin expressed his satisfaction with the enriching experiences offered through the tours. He acknowledged the dedication of his partners, including co-founder Adetunji Adebowale and Country Manager, Charles Ogundiya, for their pivotal roles in the organisation’s success.

In 2024 alone, YOLO Africans toured quite a number of locations, including Badagry in Nigeria, known for its historical slave route. The organisation also visited stunning sites across the globe, such as dancing with the Palenqueras women in Cartagena, Colombia, experiencing breathtaking views at the 10,623 feet on Mount Titlis in Switzerland, and savouring beauty and amazing nature of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While in Brazil, they dined at the Skye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in São Paulo and admired the view of Sugarloaf Mountain.

Travellers enjoyed sunrise at Copacabana Beach and relaxed at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bogotá, Colombia. Participants also relaxed on Encantada Beach in Isla Grande, Colombia, snorkeled in the clear waters of the Rosario Islands, and enjoyed a lunch in the water at Cholón Island.

Among others, they explored Maison Adolphe Sax in Dinant, Belgium, and stood before the Atomium, a symbol of Brussels.

YOLO Africans also guided participants through the charming streets of Amsterdam, visited the Holy Ghost Citadel in Luxembourg City, and took in the eagle view of Kotor Bay in Montenegro, all while getting a close look at the FIFA World Cup trophy at the FIFA Museum in Zurich.

Co-founder, Adetunji underscored the importance of vacations, noting that they provide opportunities to immerse oneself in diverse cultures. He recounted his experience of overcoming innate fears, such as allowing a python to drape around his shoulders during the Benin visit, highlighting the joy and value of exploration.

He expressed gratitude to sponsors, including Distel Nigeria, makers of Hunters and 4th Street drinks, for their continued support.

As YOLO Africans prepares to unveil its 2025 itinerary, travellers can look forward to even more exciting experiences across the globe.

