Yola Flood: Adamawa Govt Provides Relief Items To Displaced Persons

Adamawa State Government has provided relief items to persons displaced by flood caused by several hours of downpour in Yola town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that yesterday’s flood claimed five lives leaving 55 people injured.

The State Deputy Governor, Kaleptapwa Farauta, who spoke to newsmen after inspecting the affected areas in Yola, said the government had provided food and non food items to the victims.

Farauta said government has already opened two camps in Namtari and Aliyu Mustapha College for the displaced.

“We have two temporary camps for safety where food and medications are provided. “We have also intervened in the hospital to provide free medication for the victims, ” Farauta said.