Yola DisCo Distributes Free Meter To Band A Customers

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) on Tuesday announced it has started distributing 1,880 prepaid meters to Band A customers under the Meter Asset Funds (MAF) Scheme.

This is contained in a statement issued by YEDC’s Communications Officer, Blessing Tunoh.

According to the statement, the move is part of the company’s efforts to improve transparency and service quality.

The initiative targets unmetered Band A customers who stopped receiving electricity subsidies in April which aims at ensuring accurate billing and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Yola Electricity Distribution Company is pleased to announce the commencement of providing meters under the Meter Acquisition Funds programme.

“This initiative, targeting unmetered Band A customers within YEDC’s franchise area, is part of our ongoing efforts to provide accurate billing and improve customer satisfaction,” the statement read.

The distribution, approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), includes 1,500 single-phase meters and 380 three-phase meters.

Installation will be handled by authorized vendors between November 18 and November 30, 2024.

