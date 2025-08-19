Yola Businessman Remanded For Forcing Abortion On Wife

The Chief Magistrate Court I sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has remanded a businessman, Mamuda Duma, in prison for allegedly engaging in an illicit affair with a housewife and compelling her to abort a three-month-old pregnancy.

The remand order followed a direct criminal complaint lodged by the husband, Ahmadu Lawal, who accused the defendant of adultery and criminal conduct.

Lawal, a resident of Yola town in Yola South LGA, alleged that Duma, who lives in Wurojabbe, had been having an extramarital affair with his wife since August 2024. He told the court that he confronted the defendant several times over the matter but the affair persisted.

According to him, the defendant pressured his wife into aborting her pregnancy, prompting him to report the case at the Police headquarters in Yola. He said the defendant later pleaded with him, alongside some friends, to withdraw the case with a promise to desist from contacting his wife.

Lawal, however, stated that the defendant continued calling his wife, forcing him to record conversations between them as evidence. He argued that the actions of the accused amounted to “enticing and abortion,” contrary to sections 315 and 203 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State, 2018.

When the complaint was read to him, following an application by counsel to the complainant, Ibrahim Hamman Gurin, the defendant denied all the allegations.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Muhammed Njidda ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to September 1, 2025, for commencement of trial.