Yoga Exercise Improves Sleep –Study

Researchers in China have found that yoga exercises could be one of the best exercises for improving sleep in the long run. A meta-analysis of 30 randomised controlled trials revealed that regular, highintensity yoga is more strongly associated with improved sleep than walking, resistance training, combination exercise, aerobic exercise, or traditional Chinese exercises, like ‘qi gong’ and ‘tai chi’.

The trials included in the analysis came from more than a dozen countries and involved over 2,500 participants with sleep disturbances across all age groups. When researchers at the Harbin Sport University in China crunched the numbers, they found that high-intensity yoga for less than 30 minutes, twice a week, was the best exercise antidote for poor sleep.

Walking was the next best form of physical activity, followed by resistance exercise. Positive results were seen in as few as 8 to 10 weeks.

The findings are somewhat inconsistent with a 2023 meta-analysis, which found that aerobic exercise or mid-intensity exercise three times a week is the most effective way to improve sleep quality in individuals with sleep disturbances.

One of the studies included in that review, however, did indicate that yoga had more significant effects on sleep outcomes than other exercise types. What’s more, yoga can be difficult to categorise as either aerobic or anaerobic, and its intensity can vary depending on the technique used.