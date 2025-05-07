Yobo Urges Simon To Consider Premier

Share

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has advised Moses Simon to consider a move to the Premier League. Simon has been linked with a move to the Premier League club, Everton.

The Nigeria international has one year left on his contract with Nantes and is reportedly not willing to sign an extension.

The 29-year-old showed impressive displays for the Canaries this season despite their struggles. Simon has registered seven goals and nine assists in 30 league appearances for Antoine Kamboure’s side.

Nantes, who are battling to escape the drop, sit in 15th position on the table with 32 points from 32 games “I don’t know the truth about the reports that he wants to leave Nantes, but if he were to leave, it would have to be for the Premier League, which is where he plays next,” Yobo was quoted.

