Yobe Varsity Assures Parents Of Students’ Safety

Following the recent fire outbreak at the new female hostel of Yobe State University, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Mala Mohammed Daura has reassured parents and guardians about their children’s safety.

Daura gave the assurance while speaking with reporters regarding the situation at the university following the fire that destroyed the brand-new female dorm, which housed about 195 students.

The VC, however assured that the committee of the university management is giving the affected students all the help they need.

The professor praised the committee for being transparent and for regularly reporting to the vice chancellor’s office on the state of affairs and the students affected.

“The place where the students are residing now cannot be permanent accommodations, we are looking forward to permanent accommodations for them.

“We have a building that has not been completed, so we went and made a survey and proposal to the state government to complete the construction of that building,” Daura said.

The vice-chancellor also revealed that the institution has received funding from a number of sources, including the national assembly, state assembly, ministries, non-governmental organizations, investment firms, and private citizens.

He stated that the impacted pupils had received over a thousand notebooks and writing supplies from the university administration.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has supplied the food, but the management is also giving condiments and cooking ingredients for three meals a day.

Daura thanked the community residents, security guards, and the state fire department for their help and support both during and after the tragedy.