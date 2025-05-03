Yobe: Troops In Gun Battle With ISWAP Terrorists

Share

Nigerian Army troops under operation Hadin Kai are currently in a fierce gun battle with fighters of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) Province following an attack on Buni Gari town in Yobe State.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the incident were unknown, but the agency confirmed the development via its X handle on Saturday.

The terse statement reads, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI are currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later.”

