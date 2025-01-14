Yobe To Hosts 5th Lake Chad Govs Forum To End Boko Haram Insurgents

Share

Leaders from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon will on Monday, January 27, 2025, gather in Maiduguri, Borno State capital for the Lake Chad Governor’s Forum to discuss strategies to fight Boko Haram insurgents affecting Sub-Saharan Africa for peace and development in the region.

The event which is to be hoisted by Yobe State Government in Maiduguri, at the Muhammadu Indimi Centre, Maiduguri, between 29 to 30th, January 2025, will attract Governors from Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Already preparation is on by the Yobe state government is set to host the fifth Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum meeting where the partnership to address the persistent regional challenges will be discussed in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, Northeast Nigeria from January 29 to 31, 2025.

Speaking ahead of the Forum meeting, the Yobe State Commissioner of Home Affairs Information and Culture, Hon. Abdullahi Bego, said: “By hosting this forum, Yobe State is demonstrating its commitment to fostering regional stability and collaboration,” .

“This event will provide a crucial platform for discussions aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding communities in the Lake Chad Basin. The outcomes of the forum are anticipated to lay the groundwork for a more hopeful and resilient future for all affected communities in the region.

“This initiative highlights the importance of collective efforts in addressing complex challenges and building sustainable solutions for the Lake Chad Basin’s long-term development and security, ” he said.

The forum is taking place at a time when the region struggles with the long-lasting effects of the Boko Haram conflict, along with issues like extreme poverty, climate change, and other socio-economic challenges.

Over the past fifteen years, the Lake Chad Basin has seen widespread displacement, affecting over 6 million people, including refugees and internally displaced persons. Most of these individuals – about 74% – are located in Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated regional responses.

The fifth forum, themed “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” aims to foster dialogue, coordination, and cooperation among the affected regions.

“Key discussions will include understanding current security and humanitarian trends, facilitating exits from Boko Haram-controlled areas, and accelerating the implementation of Territorial Action Plans (TAPs).

The forum will also focus on boosting cross-border trade to aid economic recovery, combating food insecurity, and addressing the impacts of illicit drug trafficking on violence.

“A significant emphasis will be placed on empowering civil society organizations, especially those led by youth and women, to actively participate in recovery and resource mobilization efforts.

During the closed-door sessions, governors are expected to engage in discussions to tackle specific regional challenges, while partners will organize parallel sessions for other forum participants to delve into various issues. This approach aims to ensure that diverse perspectives are considered in formulating solutions.

After the main forum, there will be a follow-up phase to ensure that key recommendations are implemented effectively. Responsibilities for these recommendations will be assigned to various stakeholders, with clear deadlines to maintain accountability and ensure progress.

The forum is not only a platform for political dialogue but also an opportunity for sharing best practices and evidence-based research. A diverse range of participants will attend, including representatives from national and state governments, traditional leaders, NGOs, UN agencies, donors, and educational institutions.

Approximately 500 participants are expected at the main forum, while a pre-Forum will take place from January 27 to 28, 2025, to set the stage for the main event.

It’s important to note that attending the pre-Forum does not guarantee participation in the main forum, as both events will require separate registration processes.

