Share

Following the circulation of false security information, the Yobe State Police Command has cautioned residents, warning that such actions could create unnecessary panic and disrupt the fragile peace in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, gave this warning in a press statement issued on Friday, April 11 and made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

Speaking on the widespread of false information, the command described the recent wave of misinformation, especially on social media platforms, as dangerous and capable of undermining public safety and order.

SP Abdulkarim stressed that the deliberate spread of unverified security threats not only causes fear but also affects social and economic activities, posing a serious risk to the state’s stability.

READ ALSO:

“Sharing false information that can cause panic or disturb public peace is considered a breach of security and can lead to prosecution under the offense of disturbance of public peace,” the statement read.

The Command urged residents to exercise caution before spreading information, especially on social media, and encouraged the public to verify any security-related news through official channels.

“By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in Yobe State,” SP Abdulkarim added.

The police also reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order while urging citizens to remain vigilant and report credible threats through appropriate channels.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

