Yobe Police Crack Down On Phone Theft, ATM Fraud Syndicate

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested nine suspects linked to a specialized criminal syndicate involved in phone theft and ATM card fraud, following a coordinated intelligence-led operation at Lale Guest Hotel.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 25, were apprehended by operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID).

According to the Command, the gang used stolen mobile phones to gain unauthorized access to victims’ bank accounts, carrying out various internet and ATM fraud schemes.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes and demonstrated how they manipulated victims’ phones to retrieve PIN codes and passwords used for fraudulent transactions.

Those arrested include Abba Ali (23), Abdullahi Mohammed (22), Yakubu Ba’a Mai (19), Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Mohammed (23), Abubakar Mohammed (25), Mohammed Umar (21), Sani Aminu (18), and Umar Abba (25), all from different locations across Yobe and Borno States.

Police recovered twelve Android phones and other valuable items used to perpetrate the crimes. The Command confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the process.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, commended the operatives for their swift action and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to crack down on criminal elements and ensure Yobe remains unsafe for criminals.

Ado also cautioned hotel operators against providing safe spaces for criminals, warning that anyone found aiding or harboring suspects will face legal consequences.