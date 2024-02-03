Yobe: Police Arrest Three For Defrauding Food Grains Residents

At least three persons have been nabbed by Yobe State Police Command for allegedly robbing four residents of food grains worth over N81 million in Damaturu, the state capital.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the four suspects were detained on crimes bordering on criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust.

The accused were identified as 44-year-old Hajiya Zainab Ahmed of Anguwan Sanusi in Kaduna, 35-year-old Sunday Ezra Haruna, and 40-year-old Ishaku Abdulsalam of Hotoro Ward in Kano.

The State Command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement confirming the arrest said, “The suspects allegedly specialised in disguising themselves as workers of a non-governmental organisation to purchase grains for distribution in internally displaced persons’ camps but without immediate payment of cash.”

The arrest was made in response to a complaint received by Ibrahim Mohammed and Abubakar Usman of Abasha Ward, Damaturu, that Mohammed Modu of Nayi Nawa Ward, Damaturu, had collected 180 bags of maize worth N7.4 million, which Modu was unable to pay for within the agreed-upon number of days.

He added that the suspects specialised in luring unsuspecting victims, mostly farmers and marketers, into a contract to buy food items by disguising and presenting themselves as NGO workers, with false promises of payment after supplying to a specific destination in Borno, Yobe, or any other location of choice.

Following a supply, the statement indicated that they would ask the victims to wait for payment, pointing out that they would subsequently sell the grains at a giveaway price without informing the victim(s).

It named the four conned as Mohammed Modu of Nayi Nawa ward, who allegedly lost N7.4 million in maize, and Ibrahim Mohammed and Abubakar Usman of Abasha ward, who allegedly lost N22 million to the accused.

Others included Alhaji Arma Yau Yahaya of Bauchi State, who reportedly lost N29.995 million in rice, and Ishaku Salihu Chaptu of Mangu, Plateau State, who allegedly lost N22 million in maize.