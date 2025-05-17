Share

The political crisis in the Yobe State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Friday as the executive members from all the 17 Local Government Areas accused the state leadership of gross constitutional violations.

Speaking at a press conference following the recently concluded Ward and Local Government Congresses held on May 8 and May 13, 2025, the aggrieved party officials voiced their grievances, alleging a deliberate sidelining of key grassroots stakeholders and a breach of the PDP’s internal democratic processes.

The PDP State Legal Adviser, Barrister Ahmad Idriss Waziri, condemned the conduct of the congresses, labelling them as “unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

“The PDP Constitution is supreme and binding on all members. Unfortunately, what transpired during the ward and local government congresses was a clear breach of that constitution,” Waziri asserted.

He claimed that core party members—including ward executives, local government executives, and statutory delegates—were systematically excluded from participating in the congresses, raising serious questions about transparency and inclusivity.

READ ALSO:

“This exclusion has created widespread discontent among loyal party members who feel their rights have been trampled upon,” Waziri said. “The congresses were hijacked by a few individuals within the state executive council, sidelining statutory delegates and undermining the democratic process.”

The group called on the PDP’s zonal and national leadership to step in and restore order before the upcoming state congress scheduled for May 17, 2025.

They warned that failure to address these irregularities could further fracture the party and jeopardise its prospects in the 2027 general elections.

Other executive members echoed Waziri’s concerns, warning that persistent marginalisation of grassroots voices would erode trust and destabilise the party’s foundation in the state.

In response, Ambassador Umar El-Gash, the outgoing PDP State Chairman, defended the state leadership’s actions, maintaining that all procedures were duly followed and notifications were issued through official party channels.

“Due process was followed, and notifications were sent via official platforms. However, any aggrieved members have the right to seek redress through appropriate party mechanisms,” El-Gash stated.

As the PDP prepares for its crucial state congress, the unfolding internal crisis in Yobe underscores the challenges of maintaining unity and transparency within Nigeria’s leading opposition party.

Party observers now watch closely to see how the national leadership will respond to mounting pressure for intervention and reform.

Share