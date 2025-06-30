Yobe Partners NLC To Strengthen Health Insurance Scheme

The Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA) has partnered with the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to strengthen its health insurance scheme.

Dr Babagana Tijjani, Executive Secretary of YSCHMA, disclosed this during a one-day capacity-building training for 17 NLC focal persons held in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the beneficiaries of the training would assist the agency in improving patient consultations and addressing drug stockouts reported in some health centres across the state.

“The training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the implementation of the scheme in both the formal and informal sectors. “The NLC is not only a voice for workers but also a vital partner in strengthening the health system.

“This orientation empowers you to serve as our ambassadors at the grassroots level and to ensure that the rights and needs of our enrollees are upheld at all accredited facilities,” Tijjani said.

In his remarks, Dr Isa Adamu, the agency’s Director of Standards and Quality Assurance, noted that the training would help establish effective communication channels within the healthcare system.

He added that it would also ensure the prompt resolution of service-related issues and provide clear terms of reference to guide the roles and responsibilities of the focal persons.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Mukhtar Tarabutu, commended YSCHMA for initiating the training and urged the participants to be diligent in carrying out their new oversight responsibilities.

He said: “You are the eyes and ears of this scheme in your respective local government areas. “Engage with enrollees, monitor healthcare providers, and submit regular reports to promote accountability and ensure quality service delivery.