Yobe, Lafiya UK Strengthen Monitoring, Evaluation Of Human Capital Devt

The Yobe Human Capital Development–Demographic Dividend (HCD-DD) Secretariat, says it has adopted proactive measures to strengthen monitoring and evaluation to achieve better out- comes. The HCD – DD programme is being supported by the Lafiya UK Project, a health intervention project in Nigeria.

Usman Bura, the Focal Person of the programme in Yobe, said this at a three-day workshop on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework development, on Wednesday in Dutse, Jigawa.

The workshop billed to hold from Oct. 22 to 24, aims to strengthen institutional capacity for evidence-based planning and accountability in implementing Yobe’s Human Capital Devel- opment Sstrategic Plan (2025–2027). Bura said the training exercise was a follow-up to the recent launch of the state’s three-year HCD – DD strategic plan.

He said the exercise aimed at equipping participants with technical skills in M&E, to ensure effective tracking of the state’s progress across key HCD-DD sectors such as education, health and youth empowerment.

“This training is designed to strengthen the capacity of technical stakeholders to understand, apply and manage the monitoring and evaluation framework for the state’s HCD-DD programme,” he said.

Bura said 21 participants drawn from the Ministries of Women Affairs; Youth and Social Development, Employment and Wealth Creation, Yobe State Bureau of Public Procurement, representatives of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the Office of the Focal Person on Persons with Disabilities were attending the exercise, reflecting the data-driven and inclusive nature of the programme.

Bura said the HCD-DD secretariat had earlier established a baseline re- port for Yobe State as of December 2024, capturing performance levels in core sectors, adding the ongoing training would enable stakeholders to measure progress from 2025 to 2027 based on that benchmark.

The goal, he said, would en- sure that the state’s human capital development initiatives were guided by measurable indicators and credible data. Musa Muhammad, a training facilitator, outlined the objectives of the training to include developing a state-owned HCD-DD M&E framework for integration into the Yobe State Bureau of Statistics.