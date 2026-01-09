Yobe Hisbah Issues Prohibition Notice For Sallah, Wedding Celebrations

The Yobe State Hisbah Commission has issued new regulations to be enforced across the state during the upcoming Sallah and wedding celebrations.

In a public notice released yesterday, the commission outlined three key activities that are strictly prohibited in an effort to maintain peace, safety, and uphold Islamic values within the community.

“The prohibited activities include reckless driving and overspeeding with vehicles and tricycles, intermingling of males and females in public transportation and gatherings, and isolated discussions between males and females that contradict the teachings of Islam,” the commission said.

It urged residents and visitors to adhere to these directives to foster a safe and respectful environment during the festive period. The commission’s state commander, Dr Muhamad Yawudi Kale, stressed the importance of cooperation from the public in maintaining order and promoting the values of Islam.