Yobe Health Insurance Agency Worthy Of Emulation – Borno Govt

The Borno Government has described the Yobe Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA) as a top-notch organisation that is worthy of emulation.

Dr Abba Saleh, Executive Secretary, Borno Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOSCHMA), stated this in Damaturu. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Saleh and his team had just concluded a three-day study tour of the Yobe health financing and facilities in Damaturu.

According to Saleh, the visit will enable BOSCHMA to understand the strategies behind YSCHMA experience and success as one of the leading health insurance providers in the country. “We all know that Yobe is at the forefront when it comes to health financing and other components of the health sector,” he said.

The executive secretary emphasised that the team had gained valuable insights into how to reposition BOSCHMA for enhanced service delivery. Saleh advised other Heads of health-related agencies in Borno to understudy their counterparts in Yobe to benefit from their wealth of experience and success stories.

He thanked YSCHMA Executive Secretary, Dr Babagana Tijjani and his team for the warm reception accorded to the Borno team during the visit. In his remarks, Tijjani commended Saleh for choosing YSCHMA as a studytour destination, promising to reciprocate the gesture in due course.

He said the study tour had provided a valuable opportunity for both agencies to share insights, strengthen inter-state collaboration, and improve the effectiveness of contributory health schemes in their states.

NAN reports that the team examined enrolment, data collection, management and other YSCHMA services at the state University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, Specialists’ Hospital Damaturu and Nayinawa Primary Healthcare Centre. At YSCHMA Headquarters in Damaturu, power point presentations were made on digital portal system as well as referral and claims processing by Mr Umar Yerima and Mr Saleh Ibrahim.

Messrs Yerima and Ibrahim are YSCHMA Deputy Director, Standards and Quality Assurance and Director, Information Communication Technology (ICT), respectively.

The visit also featured discussions with officials of YSCHMA Finance Department, focusing on accountability, sustainability and financial management in the health financing system.